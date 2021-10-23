FG To Unveil eNaira Monday, Says CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari will formally unveil the Digital Currency, known as the eNaira, on Monday, at the State House, Abuja.

The Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, said this in a statement on Saturday titled ‘President Buhari to unveil eNaira on Monday, 25 October 2021.’

It stated that the launch of the eNaira is a culmination of several years of research work by the Central Bank of Nigeria in advancing the boundaries of payment system in order to make financial transactions easier and seamless for every stratum of the society.

The statement said, “Following series of engagements with relevant stakeholders including the banking community, fintech operators, merchants and a cross-section of Nigerians, the CBN designed the digital currency, which shall be activated on Monday, October 25, 2021.

“The eNaira, therefore, marks a major step forward in the evolution of money and the CBN is committed to ensuring that the eNaira, like the physical Naira, is accessible by everyone.”