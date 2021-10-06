Firewood Smoke Kills 90,000 Nigerian Women, Children Annually – FG

The federal government says firewood smoke kills at least 90,000 Nigerians, mainly women and children, annually.

The Minister of State for Environment, Sharon IKeazor, said this in Abuja on Tuesday at the 2021 Nigeria Clean Cooking Forum.

She noted that “dependency on biomass for cooking and or heating purposes increases pressure on local natural resources.

“It poses a threat to the health and safety of end-users, mainly women often accompanied by their children.”

She said over the years, the ministry had supported the implementation of programmes on clean cooking to help Nigeria reduce its GreenHouse Gas emissions and boost “green growth”.