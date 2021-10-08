Five More Bethel School Students Regain Freedom

Five more abducted students of the Bethel Baptist Secondary School in Kaduna State have been released by bandits.

Also released is the Matron of the school.

The victims regained their freedom on Friday, after spending about 95 days in the custody of their abductors.

They were kidnapped on July 5 when a group of armed men invaded the school in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Police authorities in Kaduna have yet to make any comment on the release of the students.

But the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Reverend Israel Akanji confirmed their release on Friday, adding that four remaining students were expected to be released soon.

A total of 121 students had been forcefully taken away from their hostels when the school came under attack by the assailants in July.

The bandits later released 28 of them on July 25, after a ransom was reportedly paid.

Thereafter, 15 additional students regained freedom from the captivity of their abductors on August 22.

Ten more students regained their freedom on September 18, and an additional 10 students on September 26.

The spate of kidnapping for ransom payment spiked recently in Kaduna, with schoolchildren as targets for bandits.

Although authorities in the state have insisted that they will neither negotiate nor pay any money to the criminals, those whose families are victims have had a contrary view.

For such people, they are ready to consider all options that can lead to the release of their loved ones, not ruling out the payment of ransom.

Kaduna is not the only state battling banditry. The criminals have also attacked schools in other parts of the North West and North Central, with Zamfara among the worst-hit states.