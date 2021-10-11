France Beat Spain To Win Nations League

France won the Nations League on Sunday after coming from a goal down to beat Spain 2-1 in Milan.

Les Bleus came out on top of a match at the San Siro which came to life after Oyarzabal slid home the opener in the 64th minute.

Also Read: W/Cup Qualifier: Nigeria Beat CAR To Avenge First Leg Loss

However, Real Madrid forward, Karim Benzema equalised immediately after the goal with a curling shot beyond Unai Simon.

Kylian Mbappe struck late in the match to claim the title for world champions France.

Hugo Lloris ensured the match didn’t go into extra-time after the France captain pulled off a fine stoppage time save to deny Yeremi Pino a late leveller.