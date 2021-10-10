FUTA Offers Admission To Niger Delta Ex-Agitators Without JAMB

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Ondo State, has developed admission criteria where Niger Delta ex-militants will not necessarily write JAMB before enrolling into the institution.

According to the institution’s management, the pre-degree programme run by the institution will assist the federal government in skill acquisitions and vocational training for the ex-militants who are beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of FUTA, Amb. (Dr.) Godknows Igali, stated this when he led the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Fuwape and other top officials of the institution on a courtesy visit to the Interim Administrator of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd).

The Special Adviser, Media to the Coordinator of the programme, Neotaobase Egbe, in a statement on Saturday, said the institution offered the school’s entrepreneurship centres with globally recognized certifications for the training of the programme’s beneficiaries.

The institution also commended the federal government for its new focus to train, mentor and employ ex-agitators in order to sustain the existing peace in the Niger Delta region.

He said that Col. Dikio’s pragmatic leadership was proof of his passion for the region and a testament to his commitment to peace, stability and development of the oil-rich Niger Delta.

He said: “Your vision to train, employ and mentor beneficiaries will bring further development and economic prosperity to the region and the nation at large.

“In line with that, in FUTA we have the capacity to train ex-agitators to become agents of change that will reverse the narrative of a people dependent on stipends, become employers of labour and contribute largely to the economic growth of the region through our centre of entrepreneurship.

“We have a pre-degree programme, so they don’t have to go through the JAMB cycle.

“Our programme also recognizes JAMB, so we will be able to accommodate a lot of trainees into it.”

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Joseph Fuwape, said that the institution had the capacity and facilities to support the PAP in terms of research, manpower development programmes, innovation and technology in data management, aquaculture, fish farming, agro-business and agropreneurship, among others.

Responding, Col. Dikio, who acknowledged the importance of technology in national development, commended the management team of FUTA for the gesture and promised to set up a team to evaluate the offer and draw up a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

He said that informal education was just as important as conventional education, noting that relevant vocational and business skills could be learnt and used to transform lives and the mindsets of ex-agitators.