Ganduje: Southern, Northern Governors’ Rift Over VAT, Power Shift Unnecessary

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has expressed that his colleagues from the southern and northern parts of the country have no reason to be at loggerheads.

The controversy over value-added tax (VAT) collection and the power shift demand ahead of the 2023 elections have pitted some southern governors against their northern counterparts.

Speaking on Friday after the Independence Day parade in Kano state, Ganduje described the development as “unfortunate and unnecessary”.

Ganduje also stated that the disagreement is promoting disunity in the country, stressing that the unity of the country is paramount.

“Therefore, I will like to seize this opportunity to call on all elites, members of the public, all stakeholders and all nationalities irrespective of religious and ethnic inclinations to come together and make sure that Nigeria continues to be unified, and our unity to grow from strength to strength,” he said.

“All governors were voted not to divide Nigeria, but to make Nigeria one for progress and development.

“It is unfortunate that the two are exchanging uncomplimentary languages to each other.”

Ganduje called on Ekiti state governor and chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi to convene a meeting to find a solution to the crisis.

He stated that it is important that the governors “forgive each other and forge ahead together”.