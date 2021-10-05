Ganduje’s Wife Returns To Kano After EFCC Interrogation

Prof. Hafsat Ganduje, wife of Kano state governor, has returned to the state, after interrogation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Information Nigeria had reported how she was grilled by crack detectives of the anti-graft agency over a petition written by her son.

In the petition, Abdulazeez had said he facilitated the acquisition of some plots of land in Kano but it was later discovered that the land had been paid for while his mother refused to honour the developer’s request for refund.

The anti-graft agency had summoned Kano first lady but she was said to have refused to honour the invitation. An official of the EFCC told newsmen that Ganduje’s wife was picked up following her rejection to honour the invitation extended to her. After being grilled at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, she flew back to Kano from Abuja in what looked like a private jet. Abubakar Aminu Ibrahim, a social media aide to the governor, shared a picture of the moment Kano State first lady landed at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, on Tuesday morning. Dressed in a native attire, the governor’s wife was accompanied by one of her aides.

Kano govt denies reports of arrest

Meanwhile the Kano state government has denied reports of the first lady’s arrest.

In a statement, the commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the reports of the arrest were unfounded.

He said the stories could not be attributed to any credible source.

“The Kano state government has dispelled as mere rumours being peddled by mischief makers that wife to the governor, Prof. Hafsat Ganduje has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).”

“The commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba expressed regrets that the content of the unfounded story could not be attributed to any credible source such as the purported arresting agency, the EFCC.

“He pointed out that most unfortunately, the fake story is being peddled on social media platforms without confirmation from either the government or the EFCC

“Malam Garba said the governor’s wife has not been arrested or detained and she is presently discharging her responsibilities

“The commissioner called on the good people of Kano state to disregard the rumour and also remain calm.”