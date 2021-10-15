“Get A Representative For 2023 Elections,” DJ Big N Tells Nigerian Youths

Nigerian disc jockey and entertainer, Nonso Temisan Ajufo, alias DJ Big N has sent a message to Nigerian youths ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The popular disc jockey signed to Mavin Records took to his Instagram page to inform Nigerian youths that they need to come forward with a representative for the 2023 election, noting that failure to do so would keep power in the hands of older politicians.

In his words:

“14 months to yet another election and the youths still haven’t come forward with a representative. If the older politicians are proactive and already have candidates, then we need not complain with what we end up with, wake up Nigeria. Wake up. What’s going on?”

