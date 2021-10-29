Given the opportunity, I will treat King Andre like my biological son – Rosy Meurer says as she answers questions about her family

Rosy Meurer has responded to questions about her personal life and her family.
The actress got questions from followers while engaging in a QandA on Instagram.
Many people tried to accuse her of marrying a married man and she responded, “I married a single man and yes I am happy.”
One follower asked if she will treat Tonto Dikeh’s son with her husband King Churchill like her biological child and Rosy responded: “If given the opportunity, absolutely. “
See her responses below:
