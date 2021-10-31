Gov Diri Praises Security Operatives For Rescuing Expatriate

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has commended the efforts of security operatives for swiftly rescuing a kidnapped expatriate.

The commendation came in a statement issued by his media aide, Doubara Atasi, on Sunday, in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Diri appreciated the security operatives for rising to the occasion swiftly and professionally, which yielded immediate results.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property in Bayelsa State.

He said, “The state government is grateful; the security agencies ensured swift response and their effort yielded immediate result,”

“Our government has zero tolerance for crime and violence. We shall never tolerate crime.”