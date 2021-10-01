Gumi: We Must All Bear Responsibility For Insecurity — It’s Collective Failure

Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has expressed that insecurity is caused by “collective failure”, and as a result of misplaced priorities instead of ensuring good governance.

Gumi spoke on Wednesday, at a public lecture with the theme, ‘Insecurity in Nigeria: The Causes and Youth’s Panacea’, held at the Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, Kaduna state.

The cleric stated that Nigerian leaders do not have a clear understanding of the negative realities affecting the masses.

“Nigeria has been suffering from leprosy. If you consider the central government and leadership as the brain of a nation, this nation is suffering from leprosy, because the brain doesn’t know what the extremities, periphery is suffering. They don’t know, They’re not feeling the pain,” he said.

“Insecurities (in plural) in Nigeria don’t need any definition. Nobody is secured socially, economically, physically, or even mentally. No personality, no institution is secured from collapse or failure. No tribe, religion, region, or section of the society that is not both a villain and a victim one way or the other. Sorry to say, we are a collective failure and we should all bear the responsibility.”