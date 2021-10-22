Gunmen Attack Police Station With ‘Petrol Bombs’ In Imo

A group of armed men on Thursday attacked a police station with petrol bombs in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Michael Abattam, who confirmed the attack in a statement on Friday said it occurred in the evening.

The assailants who came in a number of cars and motorcycles, according to Abattam, are believed to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“On 21/10/2021 at about 1844 hours, armed bandits suspected to be IPOB/ ESN terror group came to Isiala Mbano Police Station in about five vehicles and three motorcycles, threw petrol bombs on the roof of the already damaged building in the EndSARS imbroglio and started shooting indiscriminately,” the statement said.

“The gallant police operatives attached to the station returned fire, engaging them in a gun duel. They were able to repel the bandits and in the process, they zoomed off in their vehicles and motorcycles.”

Abattam, a chief superintendent of police, stated that the police operatives who engaged the assailants ensured no arm was lost.

He explained that the fire that erupted as a result of the petrol bombs was later extinguished, although it caused some damages to the building.

“One of the police operatives who sustained gunshot injury was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment,” the statement added.