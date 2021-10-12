Health Of Nigerians, Key To National Security – Jonathan

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has stated that the health of Nigerians is a key feature of national security, calling for strengthening of health infrastructure across the country.

Speaking on Tuesday during the commissioning of the remodelled Ikot Ekpene General Hospital phase 1, Jonathan commended the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, for renovating the 117 years old medical facility.

He stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has opened the eyes of people worldwide to the importance of the health status of a nation, saying health was the right of every human being.

“Let me thank the governor for making it possible for me to link with this project, a hospital that has history, that has been completely renovated, redesigned, reconfigured for effective health care delivery.

Also Read: Femi Adesina: FG Making Progress On Insecurity — But People Mistake It For Stagnation

“We commend the governor because health is key. When you are talking about national security, the health security is quite prominent. The COVID-19 pandemic has opened the eyes of everybody, be you professionals, politicians, administrators, health in the nation is key.

“We have to do everything possible to strengthen the infrastructure to deliver the health needs and based on UN provisions, health is a human right issue; we thank the governor for providing this facility.

“The facility still looking this way shows that the people are descent and committed to seeing development, we encourage you to continue to work with the governor and encourage him to do more and I believe the governor will do more in the next two years,” he said.