“Help A Woman Without Expecting Sex In Return” – Singer Minjin Tells Men

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Minjin, has sent a new message to his male fans via his Instagram Stories.

The “Coupe Decale” crooner, whose real name is Adewale Lawanson Junior, posted that men should help women without expecting sex in return because women are not interested in having sex all the time.

“If you wanna be that man she call when she get horny, be the man she can depend on when she need some help. A woman can get help from you all the time but don’t wanna have sex with you, so help without expecting sex in return,” he wrote.

