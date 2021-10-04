How Destiny Etiko expressed her excitement after her favorite WhiteMoney emerged winner of the show

Curvy actress, Destiny Etiko took to her Instagram page to express her excitement after her favorite Whitemoney emerged winner of the show.

Recall that the “Shine Ya Eye” edition of the 2021 BBNaija season 6 came to an end yesterday. Whitemoney was crowned the winner of the reality show after amassing about 50% of the votes.

The curvy actress, in a post on Instagram, expressed her love for Whitemoney as she disclosed that she’s already with drinks to celebrate him as the winner.

In her words;

“How am gonna celebrate tonight eeeeh 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃@whitemoney__Let’s BRING THE 💰and 🏆 home 🏡

😁💃💃💃Here with my DESPERADOS drink 🍺”