How My Colleagues Did Tiwa Savage A Disservice, Actress Georgina Onuoha Weighs In On Leaked Sex Tape

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Nigerian actress, Georgina Onuoha, has weighed in on the trending leaked sex tape video of Tiwa Savage after the singer allegedly lost four brand endorsement deals as a result of the sex tape.

Georgina Onuoha wrote on her Instagram page that her colleagues who posted Tiwa Savage’s picture on their page with the caption, “A Queen” did a lot of disservice to her brand because they made it seem like they were justifying the sex tape.

Georgina Onuoha further wrote that it does not matter that Tiwa Savage is the victim of the blackmailer; she still needs to tender an official apology to her family-oriented fans.

