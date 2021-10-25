How Social Media Affects The Lives Of Young People, Actress Uche Ebere Reveals

Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere, has revealed how social media is negatively affecting the lives of young people.

According to the movie star, majority of young people don’t know how to deal with the happenings on social media and it makes them sink into depression.

In her words:

“Social media is making most people to compare their lives, instead of appreciating everything they are. That’s why most people are always depressed, especially the younger ones. Most of them don’t know how to deal with things happening here on the media! So they turn out to be followers instead of being able to stand up for themselves in their differences!”

