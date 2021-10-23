Hundreds Of Inmates Escape As Gunmen Break Into Oyo Prison

Hundreds of prisoners at Abolongo correctional facility in Oyo State have been set free.

Information Nigeria gathered that all the prisoners at the facility were released during an attack on Friday night.

A resident of Oyo, who informed Daily Trust about the development, said it happened around 10pm on Friday.

Our sources said the entrance to the prison was blown with explosives, forcing the security operatives to flee.

Spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in the state, Olanrewaju Anjorin, has confirmed the incident.

“It has been confirmed that the attack actually happened. And right now, the comptroller of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) and other top officers are assessing the situation.

“But, I can confirm to you that the incident actually happened.”

There is widespread insecurity in the country and the government has been battling to bring the situation under control.

It is unclear those who are behind the attack which happened hours after the Federal Government linked self-acclaimed activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, to Boko Haram sponsors.