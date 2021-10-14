Hypocrisy Is The Reason Why Marijuana Is Not Legalized In Nigeria – Burna Boy

Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy, has said that hypocrisy is the reason why marijuana has not been legalized in Nigeria.

During a conversation in an interview with Home Grown Radio in Los Angeles, Burna Boy said he believes that hypocrisy is the reason it has not been legalised in Nigeria. “It’s not a zero tolerance. It’s like everybody does it, but no one wants to be the one that is seen with it. “It’s just kind of hypocritical out there. Everybody smokes weed.”

Burna Boy also said that misconception around the drug is another reason why it has not been legalised. “It’s like some dumb shit bro. You know those old shit when they talk about it frying your brains.

They try to make it seem like if you smoke it, you will go mad. Right now, everybody is relaxed, everybody does it, and everybody knows that. It’s just a topic no one wants to talk about. No one wants to talk about it; everybody is cool. Nobody wants to make it a thing.”

Read Also: ‘No Album Till Further Notice,’ Singer Burna Boy Tells Fans

Asked if people get arrested for possession of marijuana in Nigeria, the 30-year-old singer says it depends on who you are. He said, “If you can please the person that is stopping you at a time.”

.