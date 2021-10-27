“I Almost Passed Out,” Singer Simi Says As She Meets J Cole (Video)

J Cole, Simi

Popular Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye Kosoko, alias Simi, has taken to her Instagram page to share her reaction after she met American rapper, J Cole.

The mother of one spoke via FaceTime with the rapper who was hanging out with her husband and singer Adekunle Gold.

Describing how she felt while talking with J Cole over the phone, Simi wrote that she almost passed out.

I almost passed out 😵 I’m still giddy. If you know you know. @realcoleworld the only person I’ll probably ever fangirl for🥲. I was coherent for about 12% of the conversation and for that I congratulate myself. And this is how you know AG Baby is my Baby,” her caption read.

