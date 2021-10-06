“I Am Very Decent,” Actress Moyo Lawal Debunks Rumors Of Sleeping With Men For Money

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has reacted to the rumors that she is sleeping around with men for money.

The actress took to her Instagram page to debunk the claims in a live video.

According to the actress cum entrepreneur, she is among the top ten decent women in the country which makes it impossible for her to be guilty of what she is being accused of.

Lawal further warned bloggers and rumor peddlers to stick to the truth whenever they are writing or talking about her because she will not sit and watch her brand tainted.

The skincare entrepreneur further went on to add that even the people she has dated can vouch for her decency.