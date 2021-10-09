“I Can Forgive A Cheating Partner” – Actress Chinenye Uyanna

Nollywood actress, Chinenye Uyanna, has stated her position on infidelity in relationships.

For the Anambra State-born movie star, she is ready and willing to forgive her man if he cheats.

In a recent interview with Saturday Sun, she said: “Yes, I can forgive and take back my partner that cheated on me. It all depends on understanding. Besides, I am no longer single. I might even be married already.”

“I don’t like bringing my private issues to social media. In fact, it is not OK to bring your private life to social media. I mean people won’t destroy what they don’t know about,” the actress added.