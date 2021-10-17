I Can Never Regret Campaigning For Buhari – Actor Jide Kosoko

Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, says he has no regrets campaigning for President Muhammed Buhari in 2015.

In a recent interview with PremiumTimes, he said although he is disappointed in some of the actions of President Buhari but he can’t say the President is totally bad.

“So many things are responsible for the situation we find ourselves. I can’t speak for the government but I can’t say Buhari (government) is totally bad. I’ve never said so, and I may not say so, but I am disappointed in some of his actions.

Buhari knows that discipline is his watchword, I wanted to believe him then, but he should know that in getting a corrupt-free society you would face quite a lot of antagonism. It’s just like a dog eating bone and you want to collect the bone, it would be a tug of war. I believe him and personally, Buhari is not corrupt, but so many things are still going on. This means that prompt action must be taken to ensure that those things stop,” he said.

On whether he has any regrets campaigning for Buhari, he said, “No I can never. I will ask you and ask all the Nigerian youths going up and coming down saying different things. Let them show us who to follow, do you know who will do well, do you know? You don’t know.”