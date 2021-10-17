I can never regret campaigning for Buhari – Jide Kosoko

Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko has disclosed that he has no regret campaigning for President Buhari in 2015.

In an interview with Premiumtimes, Kosoko stated that he is disappointed in some of the actions of President Buhari but can’t say the President is totally bad.

”So many things are responsible for the situation we find ourselves. I can’t speak for the government but I can’t say Buhari (government) is totally bad. I’ve never said so, and I may not say so, but I am disappointed in some of his actions. I hate a situation where the APC government will keep reminding us of how bad things have been since PDP assumed power.

We are all aware of that, before you decided to come on board, deciding to assume power means you have a solution to the problems so that is my own concern. Buhari knows that discipline is his watchword, I wanted to believe him then, but he should know that in getting a corrupt-free society you would face quite a lot of antagonism.

It’s just like a dog eating bone and you want to collect the bone, it would be a tug of war. I believe him and personally, Buhari is not corrupt, but so many things are still going on. This means that prompt action must be taken to ensure that those things stop.”

When asked if he regrets campaigning for the President, Kosoko said

”No I can never. I will ask you and ask all the Nigerian youths going up and coming down saying different things. Let them show us who to follow, do you know who will do well, do you know?

You don’t know, Professor Wole Soyinka was appointed the founding Corps Marshall of the FRSC, he ran away, he couldn’t stand it. So, tell me if you are able to confirm to me that Jide Kosoko is the best to govern us, then I will follow you. But nobody knows, we are all making trial and error.” he said

