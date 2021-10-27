“I Can No Longer Repeat Clothes,” BBNaija’s Sammie Cries Out

BBNaija Sammie

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former housemate, Sammie, has opened up about how he can no longer repeat his clothes because of his new status as a celebrity.

The reality TV star lamented about this via his Twitter page.

According to Sammie, life after the Big Brother Naija show has been very overwhelming and a bitter-sweet experience for him.

The 26-year-old graduate of Guidance and Counseling shared his experience and challenges in a reply to a follower who asked him how life has been for him after Big Brother Naija.

Very very overwhelming! A lot of dos and don’ts. It’s just bitter sweet out here. The absolutely annoying part is that I can’t repeat my clothes!” 

