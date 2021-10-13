“I collected the female gender from the real owners and used it to become successful” – Bobrisky brags amid intense drags

Crossdresser, Bobrisky is currently the topic of discussion of social media and has once again has bragged about his successes while stating that he has utilized the feminine gender better than the real owners.

This brag is coming after many weeks of being dragged on various social media platforms by an anonymous blogger, Gistlovers alongside its followers.

Bobrisky who seems to be quite unapologetic about his lifestyle scrupulously penned the achievements he has attained ever since he began crossdressing.

Taking to his Instagram page with over 4 Million followers, he wrote:

“Meet bobrisky who has collected d female gender from d real owner

Bobrisky drives 3 amazing cars, Range Rover, gle 43 Benz, cla sport

She bought her first house three years ago in Lekki

Bobrisky is d most talk about in AFRICA

She is beautiful 😘

Bobrisky dates billionaires coded 😉

Bob has many haters especially women who feel threaten by her look

If filter makes me look dis beautiful pls use ur own filter 😂

Bob is an ambassador to over 10 brands both in Nigeria and oversea.

Don’t hate be honest I tried 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻

If easy run am too”

