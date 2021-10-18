I Don’t Blame Youths For Leaving Nigeria — Moghalu

Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu has expressed that economic frustration and misery are among the factors driving youths out of Nigeria.

Moghalu stated that he is running for president in 2023 to build a country they can return to.

Speaking during a Channels Television programme on Sunday, he said although his children are based abroad, they look forward to coming back to Nigeria.

He said: “My family has always been international by virtue of my career and my kids all want to come home to Nigeria.

“That is why they encourage me in my political career because they feel that if I can win, I can lead the creation of a Nigeria to which they can return.

“Look at young people in this country, everyone wants to go, leave the country because there is so much misery, so much economic frustration.

“And I don’t blame them for leaving. My heart goes out to those young people. I want to lead the creation of a new Nigeria to which they can return.”