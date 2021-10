BBNaija Season five winner, Laycon, took to his Twitter handle to brag about the way God uses him to show.

Laycon in his tweet says he doesn’t like show off but God constantly loves to show off with him and he loves it.

He wrote

”One thing about me, I don’t like to show off. But God definitely loves to use me to show off and I love it !!! I will continue to grow and win, this is just the beginning… there’s more celebrations to experience.”