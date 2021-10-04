“I Don’t Like To Show Off” – Laycon

BBNaija Lockdown season winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, alias Laycon has mentioned in a recent post that he does not like to show off.

According to the rapper cum reality TV star, he does not like to show off but God loves to use him to show off and be loves it.

Read Also: Laycon Releases New Album, ‘I Am Laycon’

In his words:

“One thing about me, I don’t like to show off. But God definitely loves to use me to show off and I love it !!! I will continue to grow and win, this is just the beginning… there’s more celebrations to experience. 🖤”