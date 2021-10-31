I Have No Hands In Removal Of Former Speaker – Lalong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has denied any involvement in the impeachment of former Speaker Ayuba Abok last Thursday.

Lalong cleared the air on the insinuation making rounds in the social media and elsewhere alleging that he was responsible for the impeachment of the former Speaker.

Lalong was responding to a submission by a Jos-based cleric Prophet Isa El-Buba at the annual thanksgiving service of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

El-Buba had challenged the Governor to restore stability in the Assembly after the impeachment saga.

Also Read: Lawmakers Impeach Plateau House Of Assembly Speaker

Lalong said: “The House of Assembly is an autonomous body that runs its affairs independently.

“You will recall that I was the first Governor in Nigeria to sign into law the Autonomy Bill when it was passed. I did that because of my passion for democratic growth and the strengthening of the Institution.

” Having served as a Speaker who was also impeached, I have no hand in the running of the House, not to talk of the change of its leadership. They run their affairs and do as they wish based on their rules and the law”.