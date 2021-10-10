I Hope To Feature Tiwa Savage In My Songs – BBNaija’s Pere

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye second runner-up, Pere Egbi, has said that he would like to feature award winning singer, Tiwa Savage when he resurrects his music career.

The 36-year-old who made this statement during a radio interview monitored by Saturday Beats also said that he wants to venture into the Nollywood film industry.

Pere said, ‘’After Big Brother Naija, I want to venture into Nollywood. I want to act and also resurrect my music career. I also hope to feature Tiwa Savage in my songs.

I have two upcoming movies in the cinema this month. The movies will be coming out on the same day.’’