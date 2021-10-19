I Never Fake My Love For Anyone – Actress Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has recently stated that she is not the type of woman to fake her love for anyone or anything.

According to the mother of one, she is the type of woman who loves genuinely from the heart.

Tonto Dikeh further said that her genuine love for people explains why she takes betrayal extremely personally.

In her words:

“I never fake my love for anyone or anything. My shit comes from the heart. That’s why I take betrayal extremely personal.”

Read Also: “I’ll Show Jane Mena What An Elder Stands For” – Tonto Dikeh

Information Nigeria recalls that the actress has also accused her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri of allegedly threatening her with a gun to her head.