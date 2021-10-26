I Now Understand Every Lady Who Decides Not To Show Off Her Partner – Dancer Jane Mena

Popular Instagram dancer, Jane Mena, has said that she now understands every lady who decides not to show off her spouse or partner.

The controversial dancer took to her Instagram Stories to make her opinion known.

“To every lady who do not show off their spouse, I understand you now. It’s not because social media will destroy it. It’s because miserable, sad and lonely “not by choice” people do not like anything that makes one happy unless they are happy and it rubs off on you somehow. I’m a very young girl and I’m making a lot of changes to my life. But it’s still the audacity for me,” she wrote.

