‘I Refuse To Give Up On Nigeria’ – Actress Kate Henshaw

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has said that she will not give up on Nigeria as a citizen.

The veteran movie star made this known in a recent post on her Instagram page to mark Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary.

In her words:

“I refuse to give up on myself and my Nation, Nigeria 🇳🇬 we have brilliant minds, hardworking and honest Nigerians who contribute daily to self, community and the Nation as a whole. Hope maketh not ashamed….We are living in tough times and a lot of questions come to the fore on our choice of leaders and the impact of the office of citizen.”

