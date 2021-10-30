I Was Not Involved In Raid On Justice Odili’s House, Says Malami

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has denied being involved in the raid on the Abuja residence of a Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odili.

Security operatives earlier on Friday stormed the residence of Justice Odili claiming that they received information on “illegal activities” in the house.

However, in a statement on Saturday, Malami stated that as the Attorney General of the Federation he will not be associated with “an apparent in-elegant and nasty court process” of which the search warrant, presented by the security operatives, was procured.

He also picked faults in the details of the search warrant noting that the reference to “Ministry of Justice” was ambiguous and without clarifying as to whether it is Federal or State Ministry and of which State.

The search warrant documents presented by the security operatives and made available to journalists read that it was granted to the Joint Panel Recovery unit of the Federal Ministry of Justice

Malami, in the statement, however, clarified that there is nothing called “Joint Panel Recovery Under the Ministry of Justice” in the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and by extension the entire Federal Ministry of Justice.

According to him, what the Ministry has is “Assets Recovery and Management Unit” and its mandate does not include stings operations.

He stressed that there are “numerous incongruities” in the documents thereby revealing traces of criminal actions.