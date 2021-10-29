‘I Will Leave Office In 2023’: Buhari Warns Tenure Extension Campaigners

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that he has no intentions of running for President again once his tenure is over in 2023.

The President stated this at a meeting in Makkah with a select group of Nigerians resident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he just ended a visit.

“I swore by the Holy Qur’an that I will serve in accordance with the constitution and leave when my time is up. No “Tazarce’’ (tenure extension). I don’t want anybody to start talking about and campaigning for an unconstitutional extension. I will not accept that.”

He was quoted to have said this in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu on Friday.

According to the statement, President Buhari also tacitly expressed support to efforts to increase the role of technology in the nation’s elections.

He argued that the introduction of the card reader and electronic register was God’s answer to his prayers, having been cheated of his victory in three previous elections.

“After the third so-called defeat, I said, ‘God Dey’. My opponents laughed at me but God answered my prayers by bringing in technology. At that point, nobody can steal their votes or buy them,” he said.