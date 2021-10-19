“I Will Never Change Who I Am For Anybody,” 2face Idibia Slams Critics

Popular Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, alias 2face Idibia, has said that he will never change who he is for anybody.

The veteran music star took to his Instagram Story to react to the recent drama surrounding his name in the media.

According to the singer and songwriter, what is happening to him regarding his recent fallout with singer Brymo is because he allowed him to have such access to him.

The singer also noted that he might be seen as boring because he does not show a toxic and evil persona.

2face Idibia further said that no one is capable of driving him insane.