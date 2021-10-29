I Will Never Live For Social Acceptance – BBNaija’s Uriel

BBNaija See Gobbe season two former housemate, Uriel Oputa, has stated that she is not the type to live for social acceptance.

The reality TV star cum entrepreneur stated this after she received a message in her DM from a follower who told her to buy a Hermes bag.

“Baby girl, get Hermes. It’s due time,” the follower wrote.

“I will never live my life for social acceptance never. Who the hell are you? It’s due time? Abeg don’t keep tabs on me because tomorrow I go even buy bag from Balogun market. And yes I go still price am,” Uriel slammed the follower in reply.

