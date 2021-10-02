“I Won’t Date Mercy Eke Even If I’m Offered N20m” – Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has said that he will not date Mercy Eke even if he is offered 20 million naira to do so.

According to Maduagwu, he is an A-list celebrity who gets N5 million to attend an event and takes nothing less than two million to feature in a movie.

Uche Maduagwu added that he doesn’t care about Mercy Eke’s number of houses but only cares about her mature dressing.

The controversial actor further advised Mercy Eke to dress the way she would want to be addressed and respect their culture.

“Even if dem beg me with 20 million naira to date Mercy, I will not agree. I am an A-List celeb, get paid 5 million just to attend events, and take nothing less than 2 million per movie, even if she buy ten houses, we no care, we only care about your mature dressing, madam dress the way you want to be addressed, respect our culture,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Read Also: #BBNaija: “Whitemoney tried but nobody appreciate person wey dey pretend to be nice” — Uche Maduagwu says, as he supports Liquorose