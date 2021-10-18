“I Worked Hard To Get In,” DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her Oxford University Matriculation

Popular Nigerian disc jockey and entertainer, Florence Otedola, alias DJ Cuppy has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her matriculation into Oxford University.

The music star took to her Instagram page to share pictures of the ceremony as she hailed herself for working hard to successfully get into the prestigious higher institution of learning.

“Huge Matriculation day @Oxford_uni This ceremony confers my membership as a student! Worked my ass off to get in and it’s paid off! #CuppyOnAMission,” the disc jockey wrote.

