If you have the money, fix your body – BBNaija’s Khloe

Big Brother Naija star, Khloe has said that it is only poverty that makes people feel they can’t do plastic surgery.

In an interview with MTV Base’s Ehiz, the reality show star revealed that she made the decision within two weeks and got it done at same time.

Admitting that she went through so much pain during the surgery, she however stated that it was worth it.

She noted that most women are sad with their “big belly”, but come out and act confident. Khloe also told women who have the money, to go ”fix” their bodies.