Igbo In Diaspora Behind Sit-At-Home Order, Not IPOB — Southeast Govs

Governors and other leaders of the South East on Tuesday said the Igbo in Diaspora were behind the “Sit-at-home’ order and not the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

They stated this at the end of their expanded security meeting attended by governors, traditional rulers, national assembly leaders and the clergies from the zone.

They resolved to work with security agencies to end the increasing rate of insecurity challenges in the zone, which they noted, has caused several killings and destruction of property in the region.

In a communiqué read by the chairman of the South-East Governors Forum and Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, the leaders said the decision to put an end to the order was in view of the information that even the IPOB had cancelled the sit-at-home.

The meeting directed security agencies to ensure a peaceful governorship election on November 6.

The meeting also mandated all clergymen, the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishops, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and traditional rulers to continue to dialogue with youths to find lasting solutions to the myriad of challenges in the zone.

Those who attended the meeting apart from Umahi included governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Hope Uzodinma (Imo), deputy governors Nkem Okeke (Anambra) and Ude Chukwu (Abia).