Igboho At 49: Yoruba Nation Agitation Won’t Stop, Says Gani Adams

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams has congratulated Chief Sunday Igboho on his 49th birthday anniversary.

Adams urged the Benin Republic government to release the Yoruba nation agitator from detention unconditionally.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, stated that for Igboho to have reached 49 years old in life is a milestone and sign of maturity, adding that the best way to appreciate God in the life of the Yoruba nation agitator is to continue to live for humanity.

Also Read: Igboho Is Safer In Benin Than Nigeria, Says Lawyer

He, however, urged the Nigerian and the Benin Republic Government to release the activist, from the Benin Republic detention where he is currently on trial.

The Yoruba generalissimo stated further that with the present situation in the country, there’s no doubt that the struggle for the liberation of Yoruba race is still ongoing and Yoruba nation agitators both home or abroad will never relent in seeking justice and total freedom from the bondage of bad leadership.