Igboho: I’ve Not Asked Any Politician To Beg Presidency On My Behalf

Yomi Alliyu, counsel to Sunday Adeyemo, a Yoruba youth leader also known as Sunday Igboho, has revealed that his client did not authorise any politician to beg the presidency on his behalf.

This was contained in a statement signed by Alliyu on Friday.

The lawyer said they are aware that a politician and one other person have been putting pressure on Igboho and his wife for permission to speak with the presidency so that they can secure his release in Benin Republic.

“We have been reliably informed that some politicians are pressuring our client and his wife to give them endorsement to use at the presidency to justify their new found love and/or defection to the All Progressives Congress and/or curry affection from those in power,” Alliyu said.

“Let the whole world be aware, especially the presidency, that Sunday Adeyemo is totally apolitical with no special love or hatred for any political party as he has friends in all.

“He however respects the six elected governors of the south-west states as authentic representatives of his Yoruba race. Any document purportedly signed by Igboho or his wife endorsing, empowering or making anybody his mouthpiece other than his lead counsel should be disregarded and taken as fake.

“It is disheartening that a discredited politician with disreputable pedigree in Yoruba race and another retired security officer are pressurising our client and his wife to give them endorsements to Yoruba youths and the presidency without considering his unlawful incarceration in the Republic of Benin and health issues.”