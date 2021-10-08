IGP: No Plan To Bring Back SARS — It’s Gone For Good

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba Alkali has stated that there are no plans to bring back the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) unit.

On Thursday, reports had made the rounds that the decision to disband SARS had been reversed.

However, the IGP, in a statement by Frank Mba, force spokesperson, dismissed the reports.

Baba stated that there are no plans by the Nigeria Police Force to bring back the unit “under any guise”.

“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a false news report making the rounds online and offline suggesting that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, FDC has ordered the re-establishment of the defunct Special Anti – Robbery Squad (SARS),” the statement reads.

“The Force wishes to categorically emphasise that there is no plan whatsoever to bring back the disbanded SARS. SARS is gone for good and will not resurrect under any guise whatsoever.

“The IGP notes that the Force has since reorganised its operational structure to fill the vacuum created by the disbandment of SARS.

“Currently, the leadership of the Force is focused on efforts at deepening reforms within the Police and bequeathing Nigerians a Police Force that will be more effective, efficient, technology-driven, humane and Rule of Law-compliant.

“The IGP, therefore, calls on members of the public to disregard the report which is absolutely false and deliberately intended to disinform and misinform members of the public.”