I’ll Celebrate Plenty Years Of Living With Disability – Actor Jigan Babaoja

Nollywood actor, Jigan Babaoja, has said that he will celebrate plenty years of living with his disability.

The movie star said this via his Twitter account, noting that he has decided to encourage other people living with his kind of physical disability.

“I noticed anyone living with my kind of physical challenge doesn’t like to walk in my direction if we see each other walking on the road. I will embarrass one of us when I see you walking and you see me and you want to change direction. I will hold your hand the walk together. We need each other to make the world knows we are special. I will Celebrate plenty years of living with disability,” he wrote.

