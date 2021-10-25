I’m Lonely In A World Surrounded By People – BBNaija’s Omashola

BBNaija Pepper Dem season four 2019 finalist, Omashola Kola Oburoh, has cried about depression and loneliness.

The former club manager cum reality TV star said in his recent Instagram post that he is lonely in a world surrounded by people.

“They say in your youth, depression is mostly peer pressure and the strife to not want to be left behind. In old age, depression is a bucket full of regrets and it is worse than the former. Thank God I’m still young but plenty pressure man dey face. I believe in myself normally based on who I be and it is me and my team till the wheels fall off but right now ehn, only God fit understand…. I’m lonely in a world surrounded by people. Trying to keep my cool but slowly reaching my breaking point,” he wrote.

