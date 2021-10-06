“I’m Mentally Exhausted,” BBNaija’s Tega Cries Out

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former housemate, Tega Dominic, has said that she is tired of the online bullying she has been receiving since her relationship with co-star Boma gained public attention.

According to the reality TV star, she might not be perfect but she is done with the negativity and the bullying.

The mother of one added that she is also mentally exhausted and done with being judged constantly.

Taking to her official Twitter account, she wrote:

“I am not perfect but I am done! Done with the negativity. Done with the online bullying. Done with being judged constantly. I am mentally exhausted!!”