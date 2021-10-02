I’m No More Shrinking Myself To Make Anyone Happy – Actress Didi Ekanem

Nigerian actress, Didi Ekanem has issued a note of warning to those who have been criticising her for twerking on Instagram.

According to the curvy actress, she is no longer shrinking herself to make anyone happy because Instagram pays her bills.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress wrote:

“No more shrinking myself to make anyone happy. Y’all stay giving opinions on how I should live my life but never paying bills. Anyone with advice better keep it. This life is per head! Talking about shaking my bum on Instagram, well Instagram pays my bills… Y’all don’t! So stay outta my way with your advice and allow me breath.”

