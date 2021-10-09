I’m Optimistic About Nigeria’s Future – Obasanjo

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that his faith in a better Nigeria remained unshakable.

Obasanjo insisted that the country would not be destroyed by the myriads of challenges confronting it.

Obasanjo disclosed this during the opening of Abeokuta Window on America held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Delivering his keynote address at the event, Obasanjo expressed optimism that no matter what the country was going through, evil would not triumph over good.

The former President, who was represented by the Deputy Coordinator of OOPL, Mr Ayodele Aderinwale, said, “Whatever may be the problem or challenges currently confronting Nigeria today, I assure you that they are not problems on the attack; they are actually problems on the retreat.

“My faith in Nigeria remains unshakable. My optimism about the future is resounding; some may wonder how the future will be rescued. (But) I see hope in the determination, resilience and the indomitable spirit of Nigerians. I see hope, in their resistance when they are pushed to the wall.

“I see hope in the zeal, commitment and courage in the face of adversity. I see hope in the boundless and incurable optimism of young Nigerians.

“I see hope in the willingness of Nigerian young people who have resisted with all their might the evil that are being perpetrated.

“I see hopein the unwavering conduct and uncompromising drive of Nigerians in demanding a democratic process. I see hope in the ingenuity and infinite creativity of the Nigerians. I see hope in the youth and young, for our tomorrow lies in them.

“I see hope in the great potential of the Nigerian, empowered, motivated and well led. I see hope in the blending of experience, energy and dynamism of the old and the new.

“I see hope in the dynamism, vibrancy and richness of our culture. And I see hope in the commonality of humanity.”